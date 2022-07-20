Wisconsin's GOP speaker says Trump called last week to talk about overturning state's 2020 results

Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) said on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump called him last week to discuss overturning the state's 2020 presidential election results.

Vos told WISN's Upfront he and Trump spoke after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that most absentee ballot drop boxes in the state are illegal. Trump, he said, "is very consistent. He makes his case, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained it's not allowed under the Constitution. He has a different opinion, and then he put out the tweet. So that's it."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says former President Trump called him last week in another push to decertify Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential results after the WI Supreme Court ruling on absentee ballot drop boxes. Shortly after, Vos says, Trump posted on social media calling him a RINO pic.twitter.com/rLFtYtHlh6 — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) July 19, 2022

Vos was referring to a message Trump posted last Wednesday on Truth Social, the social media platform he started after being banned from Twitter. Trump described Vos as "a long time professional RINO [Republican In Name Only] always looking to guard his flank," and said he was ignoring the "brilliant and courageous decision by Wisconsin's highest court. The Democrats would like to sincerely thank Robin, and all of his fellow RINOs, for letting them get away with 'murder.'"

The court's ruling "does not go back and say what happened in 2020 was illegal," Vos told Upfront. "It just says going forward it can't happen." He added, "I think we all know Donald Trump is Donald Trump. There's very little we can do to control or predict what he will do."