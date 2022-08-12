Trump says report of nuclear weapons documents at Mar-a-Lago is a 'hoax'

Former President Donald Trump on Friday morning denied a report that FBI agents were searching for classified nuclear weapons documents when they raided his Florida mansion on Monday, NBC News reports.

Writing on his Truth Social social media platform, the former president said that "nuclear weapons is a hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a hoax," alluding to ex-special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, per NBC News.

News of the alleged nuclear documents was first reported by The Washington Post, whose sources "did not offer additional details about what type of information the agents were seeking, including whether it involved weapons belonging to the United States or some other nation," the Post writes. Those familiar with the investigation also did not detail whether the documents in question were recovered during the search.

On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued his first public comments since the now highly controversial raid, announcing that the Department of Justice had filed a motion to unseal the search warrant in question due to public interest in the case. Trump agreed Thursday night that the document should be made public.