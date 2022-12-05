Trump denies wanting to 'terminate' the constitution after calling for 'termination' of the constitution

Former president Donald Trump on Monday denied ever calling to "terminate" the United States Constitution, claiming on his Truth Social platform that allegations thereof were merely "more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS."

Trump's denial came 36 hours after he posted a message claiming that his 2020 electoral defeat by President Biden "allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution" in order to return himself to the Oval Office.

"So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER," Trump publicly mused as preamble for his anti-constitutional recommendation. "Or," he continued, "do you have a NEW ELECTION?"

While the former president, who recently declared his candidacy for the 2024 race, didn't specify what "MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION" he meant, his message came amidst Twitter owner Elon Musk's claims of collusion between then-candidate Joe Biden and Twitter employees to stunt the spread of information about, and leaked from, Hunter Biden's laptop. Those allegations have since been shown as predominantly in line with standard company content moderation policy.

Trump's call for the "termination" of the Constitution has largely elicited a muted response from the GOP, while the Biden administration described it as "anathema to the soul of our nation."