Did the Durham report deliver?

Special counsel John Durham this week issued his final report after a four-year review of the FBI's decision to investigate the 2016 Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia, concluding that the agency's basis for launching the inquiry was "seriously flawed." Durham said the FBI relied on "raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence" when it applied for electronic surveillance search warrants against Trump campaign aides, and rushed into a politically explosive inquiry based on flimsy suspicions that Trump colluded with Moscow to boost his chances in the 2016 presidential election. Durham said FBI agents dismissed "information that ran counter to the narrative of a Trump/Russia collusive relationship."

But the report lacked major new revelations about the Russia investigation — known as "Crossfire Hurricane" — that the FBI opened after an Australian diplomat reported that Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos had boasted to him that Russia had dirt on Hillary Clinton, who was Trump's Democratic opponent. Durham made no new charges, wrapping up his work with a mixed and limited record: One guilty plea from a little-known FBI employee, and losses in the only two criminal cases prosecutors took to trial.

Then-President Donald Trump, whose attorney general William Barr appointed Durham, had predicted Durham would uncover the "crime of the century." Trump's allies, too, had expected Durham to find proof of wrongdoing by intelligence and law enforcement officials. Did Durham deliver evidence that the FBI's investigation of Trump was partisan, or was Durham's investigation itself a politically motivated attempt to clean up Trump's reputation?

'A partisan FBI'

Durham "makes clear that a partisan FBI became a funnel for disinformation from the Hillary Clinton campaign through a secret investigation the bureau never should have launched," said The Wall Street Journal in an editorial. "The pretext for the probe — a random conversation between unpaid Trump adviser George Papadopoulos and an Australian diplomat — was so flimsy that FBI agents complained it was 'thin' and British intelligence was incredulous." The report shows that many factors led the FBI astray, from the "bias" of investigators like former agent Peter Strzok to the agency's "willful" disregarding of indications that Clinton's campaign was using it to spread lies about Trump, like the ones in the shady Steele dossier. It will take years to "undo the damage" of the Russia collusion hoax, "but the Durham accounting is a start."