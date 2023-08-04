Trump was reportedly 'irked' his D.C. arraignment judge called him 'Mr. Trump'

Former President Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned for the third time in four months on Thursday afternoon, pleading not guilty to four federal conspiracy and obstruction charges in a Washington, D.C., federal courtroom. The charges are serious, alleging that Trump led a conspiracy of lies to try and stay in power after losing the 2020 election, and if convicted, the 77-year-old former president could spend the rest of his life in prison.

But what really bothered Trump during the roughly 30-minute arraignment, CNN's Kaitlin Collins reported Thursday night, is how he was addressed in court.

"One thing that irked him particularly" during the arraignment "was when the magistrate judge referred to him as simply 'Mr. Trump,'" Collins reported. "That may not sound odd to anyone else, but he is still referred to by his former title, 'President Trump,' when he's at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey" and at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Collins: I am told that one thing that irked him particularly was during that hearing today when the magistrate judge referred to him as simply Mr. Trump pic.twitter.com/XPqoy8Wki8 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2023

Irritated or not, Trump isn't entitled to the honorific, The Atlantic's Tom Nichols explained. "Some titles — governor, ambassador, certain military ranks and yes, 'professor' — are lifetime titles. 'President' is not; a president is the 'presiding officer' while he presides, which is why Senate Presidents are 'Mr/Madam President' only while they hold the gavel." More to the point, Professor Nichols added, "America has only one president at a time," and it is no longer Trump.