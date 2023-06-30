After affirmative action, are legacy admissions next?

Affirmative action is over in college admissions. Are legacy admissions next? After the Supreme Court's ruling, the Harvard Crimson reported, officials across the political spectrum are taking aim at college selection preferences that give a leg up to children of alumni and big donors. Leading the way: President Biden. On Thursday, he ordered the Department of Education to "analyze" university "practices like legacy admissions and other systems that expand privilege instead of opportunity."

The effort may be bipartisan. The Hill reported that at least one Republican presidential candidate joined Biden's call. "I think the question is how do you continue to create a culture where education is the goal for every single part of our community?" said Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). He said U.S. leaders should "make sure that all admissions are based on academic scores, and not just eliminating affirmative action, but let's look at the legacy programs."

Legacy admissions are "the far more pervasive form of elite affirmative action," Murtaza Hussain wrote for The Intercept. Politico reported that colleges and universities will come under pressure to end legacies as part of a broader effort to ensure their student bodies remain diverse. "There are paths forward to ensure racial equity in higher education," said David Hinojosa, an attorney who opposed the affirmative action case.

What are commentators saying?

Legacy admissions "have always been unethical, but now they're untenable," James S. Murphy wrote at The Chronicle of Higher Education. Eliminating legacies "will not offset the harm that will be done to campus diversity" by the Supreme Court ruling, but it's also an "obvious and easy response." Elite universities at the heart of the affirmative action debate admit less than a quarter of applicants, but — at Harvard, at least — legacy applicants are five times as likely as other students to gain admission. And that inevitably has a racial dimension: "Legacy admissions effectively operate as affirmative action for the white and wealthy."