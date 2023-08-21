Is West Virginia University's gutting of liberal arts a sign of more to come?

West Virginia University officials recently proposed sweeping cuts at its flagship Morgantown campus, startling faculty members and students alike. The "financially beleaguered" state-funded public university proposed eliminating 169 faculty positions and dropping nearly three dozen undergraduate and graduate programs, per Inside Higher Ed. This includes "the entirety of the department of world languages, literatures and linguistics," as well as the mathematics graduate program. The proposal came after WVU reviewed about half of its academic programs as part of an attempt to correct an estimated $45 million budget deficit.

"We are going through an existential crisis in higher education," E. Gordon Gee, WVU's president, told The Washington Post in an interview, "and we happen to be on the point of the spear." Gee said the cuts were necessary to free up resources for higher-demand programs, such as forensics, engineering and neuroscience. As public confidence in higher education wanes, universities must regain that trust, he claimed. "The people of the state are telling us what they want," he added. "And for once, we're listening to them."

But while the university has cited budget concerns and declining enrollment as the push for the proposal, critics are not convinced these are the only reasons. Could the proposed cuts at WVU be a Trojan horse for something more alarming?

Part of a larger scheme of 'educational gerrymandering'

In proposing the elimination of mainly liberal arts programs, West Virginia, "is engaging in a kind of educational gerrymandering," Leif Weatherby, associate professor of German at New York University, opined in The New York Times. West Virginia has the fourth-highest poverty rate in the country. "The university is deciding, in effect, that certain citizens don't get access to a liberal arts education." Unfortunately, the decision is part of a more significant trend wherein politicians and state officials work with management consultants to make "liberal arts education scarce in some of the poorest states in the union," Weatherby added. The trend is "typically led by Republican-controlled legislatures." And while it's framed as a budgetary necessity, it actually "threatens to have dire long-term effects on our already polarized and divided nation."