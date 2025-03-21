England's new national forest

The 6,000-acre Western Forest will be spread between farms and urban areas

Black Down on a spring morning with a cloud inversion in the valley below in the Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The Mendip Hills near Bristol will be at one end of the 6,000 acre forest
(Image credit: Craig Joiner / Loop Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
By
published

England's first new national forest in more than 30 years will be created between the Cotswolds and the Mendip Hills near Bristol, the government has announced.

Twenty million trees will be planted, as part of a drive to bring greenery closer to people in cities and towns.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸