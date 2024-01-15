Iceland's volcanic eruption hits Grindavík

Town evacuated just hours before lava pours from cracks in the ground nearby

An aerial view across volcanic eruption in Iceland
Lava flows near the fishing town of Grindavík in southwest Iceland
(Image credit: Halldor Kolbeins / AFP via Getty Images)
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK
published

Iceland is facing a "worst case scenario", the country's police chief has said, as the Reykjanes peninsula experienced its second volcanic eruption in less than a month.

Residents of Grindavík evacuated their homes in the early hours of Sunday morning after "considerable seismic and magmatic activity" was recorded, said RÚV, Iceland's national broadcaster. 

The ground level had risen by several centimetres in the days before, "pushed up by magma rising beneath", said Sky News's science correspondent Thomas Moore. "At first it opened a one kilometre gash" that stretched closer to the "thriving fishing town" than December's eruption, he continued – and "then a smaller fissure opened even closer to people's homes". 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

"Fountains of molten rock and smoke spewed from fissures in the ground," said Reuters, and lava has since "engulfed" a number of homes in the small town, said the Daily Mail

The magma flow has "bypassed barriers" that were erected last month to protect Grindavík from a further eruption, said Sky News. Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir has described the situation as "highly serious". President Gudni Johannesson said in a post on X that "no lives are in danger" at present.

Emergency personnel pictured on road as lava flows in the background

The media and emergency services assess the scene near Grindavík

(Image credit: Halldor Kolbeins / AFP via Getty Images)

An aerial view of lava flowing from fissures on the Rekjyane peninsula

Iceland has 33 active volcano systems, the highest of any country in Europe

(Image credit: Icelandic Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management / AFP via Getty Images)

A man is photographed adjusting his camera equipment as lava bubbles in the background

A photographer adjusts his camera equipment as smoke billows near Keflavík on the Reykjanes peninsula

(Image credit: Sergei Gapon / AFP via Getty Images)

Lava seen spewing from behind a home

Lava is seen erupting near buildings in Grindavík, which is home to around 3,500 people

(Image credit: Halldor Kolbeins / AFP via Getty Images)

Lava seen flowing during the day in this aerial shot

A lava flow near a road leading to Grindavík on an otherwise beautiful day

(Image credit: Halldor Kolbeins / AFP via Getty Images)

Billowing smoke and lava seen from this aerial shot over Grindavik

This aerial shot shows how close to Grindavík the latest eruption was

(Image credit: Icelandic Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management / AFP via Getty Images)
Explore More
In Pictures Volcano Iceland

Continue reading for free

We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.

Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.