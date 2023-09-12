Neighbour admits urinary ‘weapon of mass destruction’
And other stories from the stranger side of life
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A neighbour poured urine into a perfumer’s Chelsea garden as often as three times every day, reported The Times. Anastasia De Brauwere Brozler discovered the source of a foul smell in her garden by studying CCTV from her residents’ association, which showed Janine Mackinlay, 81, pouring her urine over the railings from a plastic jug. Mackinlay told the court the jug was a “weapon of mass destruction” and said that her behaviour was “not very ladylike”. She was convicted of causing criminal damage and was ordered to pay £2,922 for repairs and £646 in costs.
Man reclaims inked name record
A man has reclaimed a Guinness World Records title by having his daughter's name tattooed on his body a total of 667 times. Mark Owen Evans, 49, originally grabbed the gong for the most tattoos of the same name on the body in 2017, when he had his daughter’s name, Lucy, inked on his back 267 times. But he lost the honour after Diedra Vigil had her own name tattooed on her body 300 times. However, he has now “reclaimed the title” by adding 400 more Lucy tattoos - 200 on each leg, noted UPI.
‘Wild’ price list for Terry tour
Former Chelsea captain John Terry has faced criticism after it was revealed he is charging fans £100 per autograph and £500-a-head to eat with him on his one-man tour. Fans who have splashed out on the £150 “platinum package”, which is sold out in Birmingham, get a photo with Terry and front row seating, but do not get an autograph guaranteed in the ticket price, while the “gold package” also includes a photo but no autograph. The price-list is “wild”, said Sport Bible.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
For more odd news stories, sign up to the weekly Tall Tales newsletter
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
How Indigenous knowledge could help tackle climate change
Under the radar New US research hub wants to use the traditional ways of Native peoples to address environmental problems
By Sorcha Bradley Published
-
10 things you need to know today: September 14, 2023
Daily Briefing Mitt Romney says he won't run for a second Senate term, Pennsylvania police capture an escaped murderer, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
The Abuse of Power by Theresa May review
This 'serious book by a serious woman' hardly counts as a memoir at all
By The Week Staff Published
-
Bizarre gout treatments in ancient manuscripts
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By The Week Staff Published
-
‘Extinct’ tortoise found on Galapagos Island
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published