Neighbour admits urinary ‘weapon of mass destruction’

A neighbour poured urine into a perfumer’s Chelsea garden as often as three times every day, reported The Times. Anastasia De Brauwere Brozler discovered the source of a foul smell in her garden by studying CCTV from her residents’ association, which showed Janine Mackinlay, 81, pouring her urine over the railings from a plastic jug. Mackinlay told the court the jug was a “weapon of mass destruction” and said that her behaviour was “not very ladylike”. She was convicted of causing criminal damage and was ordered to pay £2,922 for repairs and £646 in costs.

Man reclaims inked name record

A man has reclaimed a Guinness World Records title by having his daughter's name tattooed on his body a total of 667 times. Mark Owen Evans, 49, originally grabbed the gong for the most tattoos of the same name on the body in 2017, when he had his daughter’s name, Lucy, inked on his back 267 times. But he lost the honour after Diedra Vigil had her own name tattooed on her body 300 times. However, he has now “reclaimed the title” by adding 400 more Lucy tattoos - 200 on each leg, noted UPI.

‘Wild’ price list for Terry tour

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has faced criticism after it was revealed he is charging fans £100 per autograph and £500-a-head to eat with him on his one-man tour. Fans who have splashed out on the £150 “platinum package”, which is sold out in Birmingham, get a photo with Terry and front row seating, but do not get an autograph guaranteed in the ticket price, while the “gold package” also includes a photo but no autograph. The price-list is “wild”, said Sport Bible.

