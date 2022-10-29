The Check-In: Brace for busy airports, a goodbye to first class, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our new weekend feature that will focus on all things travel. Expect tips and tricks from experts, guides on things to do and places to see, and news from all corners of the travel industry. Off we go!

Airports are expecting a busy (2019 levels busy!) holiday season

If you thought air travel was hectic this summer, buckle up for the holidays.

Airport officials and travel experts are confident that from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day, U.S. passenger traffic will hit or exceed 2019 levels, when 93 million people traveled by plane. Transportation Security Administration data analyzed by Bloomberg shows that over the summer, passenger traffic was at about 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels, with Las Vegas, Orlando, and Miami seeing the biggest increase.

There were a few reasons why air travel was rough over the summer — pilot shortages led to flight delays and cancelations and airport staff shortages resulted in more lost luggage than usual — and many of those issues have yet to be resolved. Still, facilities say they are doing what they can to brace for higher crowds; Los Angeles International Airport, for example, is planning to deploy extra staff, including air traffic controllers and customer service teams, through the holidays, Heath Montgomery, the airport's director of public relations, told Bloomberg.

Wherever you end up going, make sure to pack your patience (just don't check it in!).

American Airlines to bid adieu to international first class

It's business class or bust for American Airlines, with the company's chief commercial officer announcing in a call to investors last week that by 2024, first-class seats will be a thing of the past on its international flights.

"First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines CCO Vasu Rija said. Passengers are snapping up business class seats, which have cheaper price tags with many of the same amenities and perks.

Last month, American Airlines revealed that starting next year, it is installing new Flagship Suite business class seats on Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 planes. They'll come with doors for privacy, a chaise lounge seat option, and more storage space. To make room for these luxe new offerings, American has to get rid of the first-class section — and the company is betting on its customers approving. "Frankly, by removing it, we can provide more business class seats, which is what our customers most want or are most willing to pay for," Rija said.