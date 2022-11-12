The Check-In: Blockbuster is back, TSA PreCheck just got a little cheaper, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel.

The cost for TSA PreCheck is dropping

The Transportation Security Administration announced last week that it's actually lowering the enrollment fee for TSA PreCheck — the price has dropped from $85 to $78, with the online renewal still $70. TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that gets travelers through airport security lines faster; they can skip things like taking off their shoes and removing their laptops from their backpacks. The TSA said in October, 91 percent of TSA PreCheck passengers spent less than five minutes in security lines. There are more than 500 enrollment centers across the United States where travelers can apply for TSA PreCheck, and once approved, their membership is valid for five years.

It just got a little easier for tour groups to visit Hong Kong

The Hong Kong government is continuing to relax its COVID-19 restrictions, declaring on Monday that inbound tour groups will now be able to visit theme parks and museums upon arrival. This comes more than a month after the government lifted its mandatory three-day hotel quarantine for travelers coming from overseas. While their movement is a little less restricted, members of tour groups will still need to take multiple COVID-19 tests during their first week in Hong Kong, and they have to wait three days before going to restaurants, bars, and clubs.

Destination of the Week: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

You can't help but fall in love with Puerto Vallarta. This resort town on Mexico's Pacific coast is just as modern as it is traditional, known for its beautiful beaches, historical neighborhoods with cobblestone streets, and robust nightlife. Art is everywhere, from the murals painted on the sides of buildings to the expertly beaded handicrafts made by Huichol Indigenous artists living in the nearby mountains, and checking out the sculptures along the Malecón boardwalk is a must. The vibe is decidedly laid back — there's no rush when you're in Puerto Vallarta, unless you're trying to catch one of the gorgeous sunsets over the water.

Don't miss: Strolling along the mile-long Malecón is a good introduction to Puerto Vallarta. The ocean views are unparalleled, and there are plenty of boutiques, art galleries, and restaurants offering authentic goods and dishes; you can easily avoid falling into a tourist trap. The Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, or Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, is beautiful inside and out, topped with an ornate crown of angels. Dec. 12 is Our Lady of Guadalupe Day, and there are processions and parades and other celebratory events happening in the surrounding streets. Snorkelers and swimmers should also plan on visiting Los Arcos Marine Park, where it's easy to spend all day exploring the caves, tunnels, and coral reef.