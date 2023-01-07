The Check-In: TSA found some weird stuff in 2022, go all out in Las Vegas, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel.

In 2022, TSA officers found guns in raw chicken and drugs in hair scrunchies

If you've spent time at an airport, you know that on any given day, an interesting cast of characters passes through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoints. While most have totally benign objects packed in their suitcases, some try to smuggle contraband — and we're not talking water bottles and oversize shampoo bottles. The TSA said in 2022, officers found 6,500 firearms, and more than 88 percent of them were loaded.

This week, the TSA released its annual list of the Top 10 Catches made by officers, and there were some doozies. On Dec. 22, officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City flagged two jars of Jif peanut butter, which contained parts of a disassembled handgun. Peanut butter is considered a liquid, so the jars, being more than 3.4 ounces, caught their attention. An even weirder discovery was made in September, when officers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida spotted something strange on the X-ray: a raw chicken with a gun stuffed inside.

There were also several drug-related busts, including scrunchies filled with pills found at Boise Airport and about 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills hidden in Skittles, Whoppers, and SweeTarts containers at Los Angeles International Airport.

Southwest tries to make amends by giving jilted travelers 25,000 points

After canceling thousands of flights over the holidays, Southwest Airlines is hoping to win back customers through frequent flyer miles. On Wednesday, passengers whose flights were canceled or delayed by more than three hours between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2 received an email from Southwest CEO Bob Jordan, letting them know that in addition to ticket refunds and travel vouchers they may have already received, they'll also be getting 25,000 frequent flyer points, with no blackout or expiration dates. "I know that no amount of apologies can undo your experience," Jordan wrote in the email, but it's his hope that people will see this as a "gesture of goodwill." For groups that traveled together, the points, which Southwest says are worth more than $300, will be given to each person.

So you want to ... have an over-the-top Las Vegas experience

Glitz, glamour, neon, and sparkle — this is Las Vegas. Some might opt for the laid-back experience, where the hardest decision of the day is which pool lounger to claim, while others want to actually leave the Strip behind for hikes in Red Rock Canyon. Not you, though — you want to embrace the decadence that's in Las Vegas' DNA. You want the shrimp cocktail and steaks the size of your face and cocktails like Frank (Sinatra, of course) used to drink. You want to slip into a sequined dress or crisp suit and be a high roller for the night.