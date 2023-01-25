4 of the most talked-about trends at Paris Fashion Week 2023

France's annual fashion frenzy has wrapped up, as Paris Fashion Week came to a close after showcasing designers' latest collections, from menswear to haute couture.

Paris Fashion Week dates back to 1973 when the "Battle of Versailles Fashion Show" debuted, which British Vogue reports was a complete game-changer for the industry. Ever since then, PFW has featured some of the biggest brands in the world, Vogue France writes.

This year's event ran from Jan. 17-22, leading straight into Paris' Haute Couture Week and a coming few weeks before the highly-anticipated New York Fashion Week from Feb. 10-15.

Here are four of the most talked-about trends on this year's PFW and Haute Couture Week runways:

Pleats on pleats

The Issey Miyake show incorporated geometric shapes and the label's signature pleats across designs. "Geometric shapes, with a strong focus on triangles, was the starting point and the impetus for this season's Homme Plissé Issey Miyake collection‚ showing the many iterations of how triangles and other angular elements can be twisted and manipulated into complex silhouettes and patterns," CNN writes.

In the first four looks shared by Vogue Runway, the show included jackets with layered sleeves shaped triangularly to give more definition, appearing as though there are two parts to the one-piece jacket. Additionally, there was a performance where dancers displayed the functionality of the clothing, bringing it to life. The brand is known for its use of pleats, and this collection was no different, using a combination of pleats and creases "to create a coat of origami origins," as Hypebeast wrote.

Super chunky shoes

These boots were made for … walking? At least that's what the models did as they showed off Rick Owens' latest menswear collection. The shoemaker is no rookie when it comes to creating an ultra-unique array of shoes, from high-top Geth Army-style boots to platform EDFU sneakers.