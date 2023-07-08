The Check-In: Bring the hotel home, take a spin on the Oregon Carousel Trail, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel.

Hotels are making it easier to bring the vacation experience home

Sometimes, the souvenir you want most from a trip is the fluffy hotel robe you couldn't take off or the intoxicating fragrance that wafted down the hallways. More and more properties are making everything from their bedding to glassware to trinkets available for guests to purchase, allowing them to relive their stay when vacation is over.

MGM Resorts sells many of the same items found in the rooms and lobbies at its Aria, Bellagio, Vdara, Mandalay Bay, Skylofts, MGM Grand, Delano, Park MGM, and NoMad hotels in Las Vegas. Pillows are the top seller at MGMShops.com, MGM Resorts Vice President of Retail Strategy Ana Maria Viditchi told The Week, because people want to "experience the comfort" again.

"You can sleep as you did, lounge in robes from your favorite rooms and spas, and immerse yourself in the home fragrance you smelled on the hotel or casino floors all at home while you wait for your next trip to visit MGM Resorts," Viditchi added.

Guests are always requesting new items, and there are several on the horizon, including pool accessories, scent items for every seasonal installation at the Bellagio Conservatory, and collections for The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, New York-New York, Luxor, and Excalibur.

Go around in circles on the Oregon Carousel Trail

Carousels are whimsical works of art, offering dizzying rides aboard beautifully handcrafted animals. In Oregon, there are several carousels in operation, with five appearing on the Northwest Carousel Trail passport.

The passport can be picked up at any location — the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, Salem's Riverfront Carousel, Oaks Park, Friends of Cottage Grove Carousel, and the Oregon Historical Society — with special stamps for each stop. (There are also a few carousels on the trail in Washington, Idaho, and Montana.) The carousel in Albany is a work in progress, with 41 animals now and several more planned. Kids and adults can ride zebras, dogs, cats, lions, tigers, unicorns, or a seven-foot-tall giraffe. Those who are artistically inclined can volunteer to help carve and paint the carousel's new animals, literally leaving their mark.