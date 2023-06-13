TV shows that have been canceled in 2023

The Mayim Bialik sitcom "Call Me Kat" was canceled at Fox after three seasons. "Unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped," the network told TVLine . The decision also came after the death of actor Leslie Jordan, who played Phil on the show.

The Disney+ sports series "Big Shot" starring John Stamos was not only canceled after two seasons but was also one of a number of shows later removed from Disney+ entirely as part of a cost-cutting measure . "Our sweet show is about to be pulled from the streaming service forever," star Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted , to which Stamos replied , "I call BS — sorry Disney."

Armando Iannucci's HBO sci-fi comedy starring Hugh Laurie, "Avenue 5," got the ax after two seasons. "Going to space with Armando Iannucci has been an incredible journey," the network said . Iannucci, though, may soon be back at HBO, as he has been working on a comedy pilot about the making of a superhero movie.

"American Gigolo," the Showtime series starring Jon Bernthal and based on the 1980 movie, won't be returning for a second season. Variety described it as one of the first casualties of Showtime merging with Paramount+.

The Hilary Swank crime drama "Alaska Daily" was canceled at ABC just weeks after the end of its first season.

"1899," the mystery series from the creators of "Dark," was canceled by Netflix after just one season. "We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with 'Dark,'" creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese said on Instagram . "But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned. That's life."

The TV cancellation ax has been unsparing in 2023. A surprising number of shows have been canceled in the first six months of this year, from an HBO prestige drama that received positive reviews to several Disney+ shows that were subsequently wiped from the streaming service entirely. So has your favorite series lived to fight another day? These are the biggest shows to be canceled in 2023 so far:

In a tweet, Bialik shared where she believes all the characters end up. "Kat and Max live happily ever after, Randi and Carter get married and do the same, and Sheila is forever in everyone's life bringing joy and wisdom," she wrote. "And Phil lives on forever. Thank you for being a part of our journey."

'Dear Edward'

"Dear Edward," the Apple TV+ drama from the creator of "Parenthood" that centered on the survivor of a plane crash, was canceled after one season.

'Doom Patrol'

The DC series "Doom Patrol" was canceled at Max after four seasons. Though this came after new DC boss James Gunn took over at the studio, he tweeted that "the decision to end the series precedes" his tenure.

'Fantasy Island'

The sequel to the 1977 series "Fantasy Island" made it to two seasons at Fox before being marooned. "We were very pleased with 'Fantasy Island's fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers," Fox said.

'Gossip Girl'

The 2021 reboot of "Gossip Girl" was canceled at Max after two seasons. "We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill [battle]," showrunner Josh Safran said on Instagram, "and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs."

'I Love That for You'

Vanessa Bayer's Showtime comedy "I Love That for You," which drew on the comedian's life, was canceled after one season. Its fate had been up in the air before the cancellation news, but there was an "internal push to get the well received series renewed," Deadline reported.

'Kindred'

The FX on Hulu sci-fi series "Kindred," based on the Octavia E. Butler novel, was canceled after one season. Showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins had "envisioned a multiple-season run" and was expected to shop the series elsewhere, The Hollywood Reporter said.

'Kung Fu'

The CW canceled "Kung Fu," based on the show of the same name from the 1970s, after three seasons. "I am so so so proud of the work we did," star Olivia Liang said on Instagram, adding, "thank you to everyone who invited us into your homes and watched our little show that could."

'Let the Right One In'

Showtime's "Let the Right One In," the vampire drama based on the same novel that was adapted into the 2008 movie, was canceled after one season. Deadline reported it was being shopped to other platforms.

'Lockwood & Co.'

Netflix's supernatural detective show "Lockwood & Co." was canceled after one season. "Making this show was one of the most rewarding experiences of our careers and we will forever treasure it," said production company Complete Fiction.

'The L Word: Generation Q'

Yet another show that Showtime pulled the plug on was "The L Word: Generation Q," a follow-up to "The L Word." The episodes were subsequently removed from Showtime platforms. Despite this, a reboot called "The L Word: New York" is reportedly in the works.

'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" was canceled at Disney+ after two seasons and later removed from the service. The decision followed star Emilio Estevez's exit from the show. Deadline said this was due to a dispute over the production's COVID-19 vaccination requirement, though he called it a "good old fashioned contract dispute."

'National Treasure: Edge of History'

Another Disney+ original show to be canceled was "National Treasure: Edge of History," which was based on the popular film franchise but centered on a mostly new, younger cast. The episodes remain on the service, though.

'One of Us Is Lying'

Based on the young adult novel, Peacock's teen drama "One of Us Is Lying" only made it to two seasons, the second of which ended on a cliffhanger.

'Pennyworth'

"Pennyworth," which starred Jack Bannon as Batman's Butler Alfred Pennyworth, was canceled after three seasons. The first two seasons aired on Epix before the show moved to Max, at which point it was retitled "Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler."

'Perry Mason'

HBO's "Perry Mason" reboot starring Matthew Rhys was canceled just weeks after the second season's finale, which ended on a cliffhanger. The first season earned two Emmy nominations for Rhys and John Lithgow.

'Reboot'

Hulu's comedy series "Reboot," which starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, and Rachel Bloom, was canceled after one season. "I'm so appreciative of all that has happened, but of course I'm a little pissed at the way it ended," Knoxville told Vulture.

'Red Table Talk'

Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show "Red Table Talk" was canceled after Facebook decided to not bring back any of its Facebook Watch original programming. Pinkett Smith said the show is seeking a new home.

'The Resident'

The medical drama "The Resident" flatlined at Fox after six seasons. "It was a great run," co-creator Amy Holden Jones tweeted, expressing "gratitude for our amazing cast and crew and the life altering experience we shared."

'Snowpiercer'

The post-apocalyptic series "Snowpiercer," based on the 2013 movie, derailed at TNT. The show was canceled after three seasons, even though a fourth and final season had already finished production, according to Entertainment Weekly. The network said it has been "working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home."

'Three Pines'

The Prime Video mystery series "Three Pines" starring Alfred Molina was canceled after one season, which ended on a cliffhanger. Louise Penny, who wrote the books the show was based on, said she was "shocked and upset," as the show "had growing pains but it was only going to get better and better."

'Titans'

Along with "Doom Patrol," the DC series "Titans" was also canceled at Max after four seasons.

'True Lies'

"True Lies," a series based on the 1994 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, was canceled at CBS after one season. According to Deadline, it was the network's lowest-rated scripted series.

'Truth Be Told'

The Octavia Spencer Apple TV+ drama "Truth Be Told" made it to season 3 before being canceled. "After three seasons of seeking truth and justice, Poppy Scoville is going on a much-needed vacation," Spencer said.

'Vampire Academy'

"Vampire Academy," the Peacock show based on the novels by Richelle Mead, was canceled after one season. Co-showrunner Marguerite MacIntyre told fans she doesn't "see any avenue forward" for a second season at a new home. "It wasn't for lack of trying," she said, adding that "we pitched our hearts out."

'Walker: Independence'

The CW canceled its series "Walker: Independence," a prequel to "Walker," after one season, though the original show received a fourth season. "We are aggressively looking for a place that 'Walker Independence' can land," executive producer Jared Padalecki said.

'The Winchesters'

Yet another show The CW pulled the plug on was "The Winchesters," the fantasy series that only aired one season.

'Willow'

"Willow," the Disney+ sequel series to the 1988 film starring Warwick Davis, was reported to be canceled after one season. Creator Jonathan Kasdan, though, said on Twitter a second season has already been written and that he still hopes to make it. Kasdan explained the actors were released "for other opportunities" after it became clear that the show "won't resume filming in the next 12 months." But the show's future looked in doubt after the first season was pulled from Disney+ entirely.

'Young Rock'

"Young Rock," the series based on the life of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, was canceled at NBC after three seasons. Johnson played himself in the show and served as producer.