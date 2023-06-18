The PGA gets a Saudi makeover

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

It was a shocking reversal that left PGA golfers and loyal golf fans incredulous — and furious, said Alan Blinder in The New York Times. The PGA last week cut a deal with LIV Golf, an upstart league funded with Saudi Arabia's $620 billion sovereign wealth fund. The Saudis had started a war by poaching star golfers like Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka with lucrative contracts. Amid widespread belief that the Saudis were trying to "sportswash" their terrible human rights record, PGA commissioner Jay Monahan had spent months trying "to sow moral doubts" about LIV golf. But behind the scenes, Monahan was worried that the war with LIV had left the PGA in deep peril. Legal fees to fight LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit had swelled to $50 million a year. The tour's efforts "to retain the loyalty of players" such as Rory McIlroy by raising prize purses were also "severely straining its finances." So a PGA board member began making overtures to the governor of the Saudis' wealth fund, Yasir al-Rumayyan. After "seven weeks of clandestine meetings," al-Rumayyan was named chairman of a new enterprise aligning the three biggest forces of professional golf — the PGA Tour, LIV Tour and DP World Tour—under a Saudi umbrella.

Sad day, said Bill Plaschke in the Los Angeles Times. "Next time you spend a Sunday afternoon curled up on the couch" watching golf, understand it has been brought to you by "a country with no free speech, no religious freedom, and a history of discriminating against women." Fans are rightfully fuming that "Saudi Arabia now owns golf." The creation of LIV exposed "how many people in golf have a worldview that extends no farther than the perimeter of their purses," said Eamon Lynch in Golfweek. Now the entire sport is "acting as a pawn for a murderous regime" — one that ordered the gruesome murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The PGA has become "a willing platform for human-rights abusers to launder their wrongdoing."