The week's good news: March 26, 2020

Neighbors in California create their own art 'museum' using driveways and sidewalks

If you can't go to an art museum, bring the art museum to you. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Daphne Sashin and her family have been staying inside their Mountain View, California, home, only going outside for walks and bike rides. Last week, she thought of a way to beautify the neighborhood: have interested families use chalk to create works of art on their driveways and sidewalks. "My idea was this would be something that would brighten everyone's day and it would bring us together as a community, even though we can't physically be together," Sashin told CNN. She sent an email out to her neighbors, and more than 50 homes participated — some recreated famous works by the likes of Vincent Van Gogh, while others drew their own original pieces. "This was an extra motivation to walk around the neighborhood," Sashin said. "It brought people together in a safe way." [CNN]