The week's good news: April 16, 2020

High schoolers create hotline for quarantined seniors to help them feel connected

High school students in Alberta, Canada, want to make sure senior citizens who are in quarantine and away from their loved ones don't feel alone. The Calgary teens launched Joy4All, a free hotline seniors can call anytime to hear a pre-recorded joke, poem, positive story, or feel-good quote. "A lot of folks who are in isolation are really missing their families right now," teacher Jamie Anderson told CBC News. "So we're just trying to fill in some of the gaps and bring them a little bit of joy and levity during these difficult times." Student Jared Quinn said he knows that people his age might not have a lot in common with senior citizens, and this is one way to bridge the gap. "I think we can learn a lot of respect for each other and a lot of wisdom from our elders in the community," he said. [CBC News]