The week's good news: April 30, 2020

Oregon teen creates clear face masks to help the hearing-impaired

Eric Kim wants to make sure people who are hearing-impaired can communicate safely. A high school junior living in Oregon, Kim lost the hearing in his left ear a few years ago. He had been volunteering at a school for hearing-impaired children, and "wondered how these kids there would even be able to get masks and communicate so they could live life normally" amid the coronavirus pandemic, he told The Oregonian. Despite never sewing before, Kim decided to make clear masks to help people read lips and see facial expressions. His mom helped at first, and "it took a lot of mistakes with the materials before I got used to it," he said. It takes between three and four hours to make each one, but "as long as people keep requesting, I'll be making masks whenever I have time," he said. The masks are free, and Kim will send them anywhere. [The Oregonian]