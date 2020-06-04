The week's good news: June 4, 2020

Virginia runner strides down all 492 public streets in his town

Ty Stephenson found that the best way to explore his hometown was by using his own two feet. Stephenson, 19, lives in Blacksburg, Virginia. Last July, he became inspired by a man who ran on every public street in San Francisco, and decided to do the same in Blacksburg. Stephenson picked up a map, found there were 492 roads he could run, and hit the pavement, discovering beautiful views and hidden spots he never knew existed. At the end of the every run, Stephenson grabbed a yellow highlighter and marked the streets on his map. He finished his quest on May 17, after going on 60 runs and covering 314 miles. Stephenson learned that adventure can be found in your own backyard, no passport necessary. "I just think life's too short to wait for those places that are exotic or something when we have so many cool places so close to us," he told The Roanoke Times. [Roanoke Times]