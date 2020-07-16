The week's good news: July 16, 2020

Ohio boy tracks down family to return dog tag lost decades ago

When Kolton Conrad found a U.S. Marine's dog tag in the Hocking River, the 12-year-old knew he had to track down its owner. The Lancaster, Ohio, resident was kayaking on July 4 when he made the discovery, and could make out the name "Rhonemus" on the tag. His mom posted a photo of it on Facebook, asking friends if they knew anyone with the last name. Within six hours, she was in contact with Kimberly Greenlee. Greenlee's brother, Steven Rhonemus, died in 1974 following a motorcycle crash. The Conrads met Greenlee at her brother's favorite park to give her his dog tag. "It's just amazing to think about, this tag was lost for 46 years, and for this little boy to find it on Independence Day, of all days," she told the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette. "And for him to realize the meaning behind the tag, and to hold onto it, to help a stranger's family, it's amazing." [Lancaster Eagle-Gazette]