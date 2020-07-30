The week's good news: July 30, 2020

Bus driver surprises boy who kept her company with a new bike

When Shamika Anderson's bus broke down earlier this month in 92 degree weather, 10-year-old D.J. Fromme wasn't going to let her wait all alone. D.J. told WISN he saw Anderson, a bus driver with the Milwaukee County Transit System, sitting with her head down, so he walked up to her and said, "Hey, how are you doing?" They started chatting, and D.J. opened up to Anderson, sharing that his guardian has brain cancer and he hadn't been able to get the flat tires on his bike fixed. Anderson said she was "intrigued" by how D.J. is "still extremely positive" and "just made the best out of everything." She decided to surprise him with a new bike, and two days after their chance meeting, dropped it off at his house. "My heart just started racing and I ... couldn't speak at all," D.J. told Fox 6. The new friends now keep in touch through regular phone calls. [WISN, Fox 6]