The week's good news: August 6, 2020

Established bakery owners give newcomers a gift to jumpstart their business

Thanks to some help from the Sugar Sisters, the Little Sistas will be able to serve up more of their dessert creations. Zyaire Hawkins, 11, and Charl'Les Hawkins, 9, came up with a recipe for ice cream cones filled with cheesecake, and in June, the sisters from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, started their own business, Little Sistas Treats. Their mom, Marietta Hawkins, went to the Sugar Sisters Bakery in Castle Rock to pick up a cake, and told owners Molly Witt and Rebekah Lydon about her daughters. She asked if she could bring the girls in one day to get some tips and see what their business might turn into, and when they came to visit, they were shocked to learn that Witt and Lydon were giving them a gift of $1,015 to get Little Sistas Treats off the ground. "The Little Sistas and the Sugar Sisters," Lydon said. "It was just meant to be." [KMGH]