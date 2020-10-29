The week's good news: October 29, 2020

Man donates 25,000 baseball cards to girl who lost her collection in a fire

When Kevin Ashford heard about a nine-year-old girl whose baseball card collection was destroyed in a fire, he knew exactly what to do with the more than 25,000 cards that he had acquired over the last two decades. Reese Osterberg lives in Fresno County, California, and has been playing baseball since she was in preschool. She began collecting baseball cards about three years ago, and all 100 of them were lost when the Creek Fire burned down her family's home. When local firefighters learned that her cards had been ruined, they asked the community to help her start a new collection. Ashford told ABC7 he had thought about selling his cards online, but is glad he held onto them so they could go to Osterberg and her friends. "It's just one thing after another that's been happening here during 2020, and I just want to make it a little easier for these kids," he said. [ABC 7 Bay Area]