The week's good news: January 14, 2021

Couple reunites after 65 years, thanks to an assist from their siblings

They last saw each other 65 years ago, but to Frederick Paul and Florence Harvey, it felt like no time had passed. During their teens, Paul, 84, and Harvey, 81, courted, but they lost track of each other after Paul left their hometown of Wandsworth, Newfoundland, for work. Their brothers live in the same retirement home, and last February, Harvey's brother slipped her Paul's phone number. Her husband had died three years earlier, and Paul's wife died in 2019; knowing Paul would be lonely, Harvey gave him a call. Soon, they were spending hours on the phone with each other, nearly every day. Paul lived 10 minutes away from Harvey's son, and in June, she came for a visit. When she arrived, "I knew right away that she had taken my heart back again," Paul told CBC News. Harvey felt the same way, saying, "there was still something there after all those years." Two months later, they were married. [CBC News]