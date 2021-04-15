The week's good news: April 15, 2021

Man runs from Disneyland to Disney World for diabetes awareness

Don Muchow ran the roughly 2,800 miles from Disneyland to Disney World not because he really wanted to see Mickey Mouse — the Texan did it to show other people with Type 1 diabetes "there are safe ways to do even epic things." Muchow, 59, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 1972, and told not to exercise. Decades later, when he started experiencing health issues linked to his diabetes, he found it was necessary to become active, and was soon completing 5Ks, 10Ks, marathons, and Iron Man triathlons. Pre-pandemic, Muchow planned a run from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic, which turned into a Disneyland to Disney World journey. At the 1,260-mile mark, he had to take a break because of the pandemic, but in March, Muchow was ready to finish. Last Tuesday, he made it to Disney World, where he was greeted with cheers, and the next day, he ended his run in Melbourne, Florida, where he dipped his toe in the Atlantic. [WKMG]