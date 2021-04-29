The week's good news: April 29, 2021

Son finds a way for his late father to bowl a perfect game

John Hinkle Jr.'s father loved to bowl, and though he came close, never had a perfect game. Last week, his son was able to change that. John, 39, is a school counselor in Peoria, Illinois, as well as a former NCAA bowling champion. After his dad died in 2016, John wanted to honor him by putting his ashes inside of a bowling ball, and after several years, was able to find a company that would help. On April 12, John went to his local bowling alley and, using his new ball, was once again able to bowl with his dad. John has had a lot of perfect games, but after realizing he was about to have one with this ball, "I had tears in my eyes in the 11th and 12th frames," he told WMBD. Bowling a perfect game with the ball was "special," John added. "Dad shot 298, 299, never had a 300. I had goosebumps, chills. He was there." [WMBD]