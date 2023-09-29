Healthy Aging: ED Treatment Made Simple and Discreet

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A healthy sex life is good for your overall health as you age. It provides mental and physical benefits and may even improve your sleep.

Unfortunately, the risk of erectile dysfunction — a recurring inability to get an erection or sustain one during sex — increases with age. And it is quite common. In fact, researchers found that ED affects more than half of men ages 40 to 70.

The good news is that ED is highly treatable. And Hims , a telehealth company for men, has helped hundreds of thousands of men with ED.

The cause of ED varies. Smoking, depression or medications you’re already taking for another health condition can interfere with sexual performance. Or ED might be triggered by an underlying health issue, such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension or heart disease .

If you’re experiencing ED, a good first step is to talk to your primary care physician or urologist so they can determine the cause and recommend a lifestyle change or treatment. Or if you’d prefer, you can seek a private online consultation with a licensed health care provider about ED treatment on the Hims platform .

Oral medications are often the first line of treatment. And Hims can help with this, too.

Read our guide to learn more about the causes of ED, how to prevent it, and the best options for treatment.

How Hims Works

Start by creating a secure account at Hims.com and take the free health assessment . You will be asked a series of questions, such as your symptoms and how often ED occurs, medications you are currently taking, and if you have been diagnosed with any medical conditions. Your answers will be reviewed by a licensed health care provider, who may have follow-up questions if necessary to determine which doctor-trusted treatments are best for you. You may have questions too. And you can get answers about your treatment options via a direct online chat with a health care provider seven days a week at Hims.

Getting started is easy. Get a personalized treatment plan with no required office visits, doctor-trusted ingredients and a cost less than $2 a day.

Your Medication Options with Hims

If the provider prescribes medication, Hims offers a variety of options, including brand names Viagra® and Cialis®, as well as generics that are up to 95% cheaper than the name brands. Some options can be taken an hour or so before sex and last several hours. Others, including Hard Mints can be taken daily so you’re always ready. Hims doesn’t accept insurance, but the cost of medications can be less than $2 per day.

Hims is 100% online, so no standing in the pharmacy line waiting to get a prescription filled. Shipping is free if you are prescribed medication. And Hims’ discreet delivery to your door, usually a brown corrugated box with a simple “h” on the exterior, protects your privacy.

ED is fairly common, but it’s unlikely to resolve on its own. And leaving ED untreated can cause other problems outside the bedroom. It could negatively affect your relationship with your partner. And it can raise your anxiety and lower your self-confidence.

Hims goes beyond ED. Find out what health treatment options are available for things like hair loss, anxiety, acne and more.

Staying healthy as you age can mean a longer, happier retirement. Prioritize your health and let Hims help you get hard and last longer.