How can I cancel my subscription?

You can cancel anytime by visiting My Account . Find your subscription to The Week and click ‘cancel subscription’. Alternatively, you can call or email customer services using the contact details below.

How does automatic renewal work?

US only

Your subscription will renew automatically to ensure uninterrupted access. You can cancel at any time, and will receive a reminder before the renewal date. If you would like to change your account settings, update your payment method or cancel your subscription, please go to My Account, select your subscription to The Week and follow the instructions. (Automatic renewal is not available in Vermont.)

You can also contact customer services using the details below.

UK

If you cannot find what you are looking for on mymagazine.co.uk, you can email subscriptions@theweek.co.uk or call customer services on 0330 333 9494 (lines open Monday-Friday, 8.30am-7pm, and Saturday, 10am-3pm).

US

For Print-only and Print + Digital subscribers: If you cannot find what you are looking for on service.theweek.com you can email theweek@cdsfulfillment.com or call 1-877-245-8151 (lines open Monday-Friday, 6am-8.30pm, and Saturday, 7am-5pm EST).

For Digital-only subscribers: If you cannot find what you are looking for on mymagazine.co.uk, you can email subscriptions@theweek.co.uk or call customer services on 1-855-568-1368 (lines open Monday-Friday until 2pm EST).