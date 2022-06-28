Former Trump aides vouch for credibility of bombshell Jan. 6 witness: 'I don't think she's lying'

Several former Trump administration officials vouched for the credibility Jan. 6 committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson, who dropped several bombshell revelations during her testimony Tuesday.

Hutchinson, a former aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told lawmakers that Trump requested that Jan. 6 rallygoers be allowed to keep their firearms, grabbed the steering wheel of his limo when he was told he couldn't join the protesters at the Capitol, and hurled his lunch against the wall in anger when former Attorney General William Barr publicly contradicted Trump's stolen election claims.

"This is explosive stuff. If Cassidy is making this up, they will need to say that. If she isn't they will have to corroborate. I know her. I don't think she is lying," tweeted Mick Mulvaney, who was Trump's acting chief of staff before Meadows took the job.

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who later became then-first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff, posted that she was "[p]roud of Cassidy & all who have chosen to stand up for the truth."

The potential witness tampering is no surprise.Trump world is vicious in their smears & well aware that MAGA extremists threaten violence to those who speak out. Proud of Cassidy & all who have chosen to stand up for the truth despite the personal implications. — Stephanie Grisham (@OMGrisham) June 28, 2022

Former White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews also weighed in. "Anyone downplaying Cassidy Hutchinson's role or her access in the West Wing either doesn't understand how the Trump WH worked or is attempting to discredit her because they're scared of how damning this testimony is," she tweeted.