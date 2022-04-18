84 percent of GOP voters say the world would be better off if Biden weren't in office. 83 percent say the same of Putin.

Republican voters are almost equally as likely to say the world would be better off without President Biden as they are to say the same about Russian President Vladimir Putin, a new Morning Consult poll has found.

Though an overwhelming majority of U.S. voters (83 percent) believe the absence of a Putin presidency would be a global benefit, the results on a partisan level appear much less kind: 84 percent of GOP voters think the world would be a better place without a Biden presidency, while a near-equivalent 83 percent say the same of a Putin presidency.

In fact, when asked if the world would be a better or worse place without a certain prominent leader in office, Republican voters were more likely to say Biden than they were to say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (81 percent) or Chinese leader Xi Jinping (64 percent), Morning Consult found.

Seventy-four percent of Democrats, however, said the world would be a worse place without a President Biden. They were relatively aligned with Republicans on the effects of Putin's leadership — 86 percent said the world would benefit if the Russian leader weren't in power.

Meanwhile, 64 percent of all U.S. voters said the world would be worse off without President Volodymyr Zelensky leading Ukraine — which, when analyzed by party, breaks down to 72 percent of Democrats and 64 percent of Republicans.

Morning Consult surveyed 2,005 registered U.S. voters from April 9-11, 2022. Results have a margin of error of 2 percentage points. See more results at Morning Consult.