Biden arrives in London for queen's funeral

President Biden arrived in London late Saturday night ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday, BBC News reports.

The president, one of roughly 500 heads of states and foreign dignitaries heading to town for the services, is on Sunday expected to sign the official condolence book and appear at a Buckingham Palace reception hosted by King Charles III.

Other funeral invitees include usual suspects like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, but also controversial figures like Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the latter of which is sending Vice President Wang Qishan in his place. The crown prince is also no longer expected to attend.

Following the queen's death earlier this month, Biden directed all American flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of her burial.