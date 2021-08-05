The Week contest: Striking out

This week's question: A Massachusetts man's romantic marriage proposal at a minor league ballpark turned into a cringeworthy disaster when his girlfriend rejected him and ran off, leaving him alone on bended knee in front of a stunned crowd. If Hollywood were to make a romcom based on this ballpark love fiasco, what should it be titled?

