Feature

The Week contest: Striking out

A marriage proposal.

Screenshot/YouTube

byThe Week Staff
August 5, 2021

This week's question: A Massachusetts man's romantic marriage proposal at a minor league ballpark turned into a cringeworthy disaster when his girlfriend rejected him and ran off, leaving him alone on bended knee in front of a stunned crowd. If Hollywood were to make a romcom based on this ballpark love fiasco, what should it be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Air fight

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Striking out" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 10. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 20 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug. 13. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

