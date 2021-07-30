Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Air fight

An airplane.

EllenMoran/iStock

byThe Week Staff
July 30, 2021

This week's question: With incidents of sky rage rocketing, flight attendants are being offered free training on how to subdue unruly airline passengers with eye pokes, double ear slaps, and groin kicks. If a self-defense expert were to create a new marshal art to be used by flight attendants, what could the fighting style be named?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Hamptons help

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Air fight" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 3. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 13 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug. 6. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week. 

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

  • Magazine

