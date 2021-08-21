6 homes for golf enthusiasts

Rockport, Maine

Twin Gables, constructed a century ago from two different buildings dating to 1855, overlooks the 1899 Megunticook Golf Club. A two-year renovation updated the structure and systems of the five-bedroom house, which is listed by the Rockport Historic Landmark Commission, while preserving its carved-wood stairs and fireplace, French doors, and other original details; rooms include a library, conservatory, and dining room seating 14.

The nearly half-acre wooded property is a five-minute walk from downtown. $2,145,000. Michael Kevin Lynch, Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty, (207) 558-3131.

Madison, Wisconsin

This 1927 four-bedroom brick house is near the Nakoma Country Club, home to PGA and LPGA major champions Andy North and Sherri Steinhauer. The house has French and pocket doors, arched doorways, a stone fireplace, a remodeled kitchen, a master suite with three closets and dressing area, and a large walk-up attic.

The landscaped lot, featured on the city's 2016 Olbrich Garden Tour, is also close to the Odana Hills Golf Course and university arboretum. $1,100,000. Kristine Jaeger, Sprinkman Real Estate, (608) 217-1919.

Santa Fe

The Club at Las Campanas has two Jack Nicklaus signature golf courses, sports courts, pools, and a spa. This three-bedroom house at the 11th hole of the Sunrise course features high -ceilings with vigas, arched windows, Arizona-flagstone floors, roof deck, chef's kitchen, workout/art room, and main bedroom with spa bath, fireplace, and -patio.

The 2.9-acre property includes a guest casita and outdoor dining area, grills, and fireplace. $3,280,000. Neil Lyon, Sotheby's International Realty, (505) 660-8600.

Moorestown, New Jersey

This six-bedroom 2008 stone Colonial stands on 1.4 acres overlooking the 1892 Moorestown Field Club golf course. Details include custom millwork, grand entrance hall, chef's kitchen, wine room with bar, sunroom, principal suite with sitting area and balcony, guest suite, and lower-level sauna and wet bar.

Outside are mature garden beds and trees, lawns, a carriage house, and a stone patio with gazebo arbor, pool, and spa. $4,850,000. Vickie Sewell, Coldwell Banker Realty, (609) 504-5449.

Wellington, Florida

This five-bedroom house sits inside the Palm Beach Polo Golf & Country Club, home to the Cypress course designed by Pete Dye. The recently renovated house features limestone floors, a formal dining room, two main-floor bedrooms, a billiard room, and a bar.

On the 0.55-acre lot are a lush backyard with pool and Jacuzzi, a cabana with full spa bath, a large porch for outdoor dining, and established palm trees and tropical plantings. $4,950,000. Martha Wachtel Jolicoeur, Douglas Elliman, (561) 797-8040.

Bushkill, Pennsylvania

More than five golf courses are an easy drive from this 1987 three-bedroom contemporary in Saw Creek. The renovated house has smart-home elements, high ceilings, a fireplace, a family room with sauna, a main bedroom opening on the deck, and a dining room leading to a screened porch.

The 0.77-acre property is near the Appalachian trail; the Saw Creek community offers swimming pools, tennis, a fitness center, a summer camp, and a private ski mountain. $398,000. Ed McKeown, Keller Williams Real Estate, (570) 421-2890.

