6 Spanish Revival homes

Topanga, California

This 1940 four-bedroom hacienda stands by a year-round creek in Topanga Canyon, surrounded by coastal live oaks. House details include stone and wide-plank floors, stained-glass windows, painted tiles, exposed beams, arched doorways, river-rock fireplaces, a flagstone shower and tub, a stone-walled chef's kitchen, and a primary suite with a sitting area carved from living rock.

The 0.75-acre lot features a waterfall over a cave, planted rock walls, terraces, patios, a sauna, and a Lotus Belle stargazer tent. $3,995,000. Olga Crawford, Sotheby's International Realty – Topanga Brokerage, (310) 633-1469.

Horseshoe Bay, Texas

This modern-built Spanish Colonial also shows traditional Mexican influences. The four-bedroom house has sculpted plaster and woodwork; Mexican and art tiling; balconies; a groin-vaulted stair hall; a great room with beamed ceilings, arched French doors, crown chandeliers, and carved fireplace; a terrace with fireplace off the kitchen; and a vaulted main suite with arched windows.

The landscaped half-acre lot, in the Escondido Golf and Lake Club, includes covered patios and a portico, lawns, and mature trees. $2,600,000. Jodi Bostic, Horseshoe Bay Resort Realty, (512) 751-0255.

San Diego

When architect Mark Lee Christopher created this three-level, six-bedroom home in Pacific Beach, he took inspiration from the lot's original 1927 Spanish bungalow. The house features Spanish and geometric tiling and Spanish-inspired wall art; rooms include a chef's kitchen with butler's pantry opening to a dining room with crown chandelier, and a vaulted basement with media room, performance stage, and mermaid window into the pool.

Outside are multiple terraces and a patio with a kitchen, fireplace, and pool; Mission Bay is in walking distance. $4,295,000. Patrick Cairncross, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CA Properties, (858) 922-4884.

Tucson

Villa Esperero, in Rattlesnake Canyon Estates, combines Spanish and Pueblo influences. The five-bedroom house, built in 2000, has mesquite floors, arched doors, plaster-finish walls, wood beams and built-ins, multiple balconies, six stone fireplaces, and a 25-foot-high great room with a wall of windows overlooking valley, canyons, and red mountains.

The 49-acre property includes landscaped grounds with flagstone patios, desert-garden beds, and an infinity pool; downtown Tucson is 40 minutes away. $4,900,000. Judy Smedes and Kate Herk, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (520) 360-6600.

Miami

Built in 1926, this Old Spanish home in Coral Gables has been thoroughly updated while preserving much original character. The two-bedroom main house includes a foyer with tiled floor, textured walls, and arched doorways leading to a screened porch, and a vaulted living room with wood floors and a Spanish-style fireplace.

The lot features mature tropical plantings, flagstone paths, front and backyard lawns, entertaining deck, and a studio cottage with its own kitchen and bath. $865,000. Iliana Abella, Compass Florida, (305) 505-0488.

Gadsden, Alabama

This 1929 three-bedroom Spanish Revival retains original details inside and out. The exterior features a domed tower, stucco walls, clay-tiled roof, and wrought-iron balconets; the interior has hardwood floors, arch-top windows, a curved stone and wrought-iron staircase, and a great room with wood-clad ceilings, arched French doors, and contoured-plaster fireplace.

On the 0.81-acre property are mature evergreens and other trees, flowering shrubs, lawns, wide paths, and a tiled porch. $419,900. Wesley H. Sutton, Corporate South Realty Inc., (256) 504-7665.

