Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Feature

6 Spanish Revival homes

It doesn't hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
September 18, 2021

Topanga, California

Home.

Courtesy image

This 1940 four-bedroom hacienda stands by a year-round creek in Topanga Canyon, surrounded by coastal live oaks. House details include stone and wide-plank floors, stained-glass windows, painted tiles, exposed beams, arched doorways, river-rock fireplaces, a flagstone shower and tub, a stone-walled chef's kitchen, and a primary suite with a sitting area carved from living rock.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 0.75-acre lot features a waterfall over a cave, planted rock walls, terraces, patios, a sauna, and a Lotus Belle stargazer tent. $3,995,000. Olga Crawford, Sotheby's International Realty – Topanga Brokerage, (310) 633-1469.

Horseshoe Bay, Texas

Home.

Courtesy image

This modern-built Spanish Colonial also shows traditional Mexican influences. The four-bedroom house has sculpted plaster and woodwork; Mexican and art tiling; balconies; a groin-vaulted stair hall; a great room with beamed ceilings, arched French doors, crown chandeliers, and carved fireplace; a terrace with fireplace off the kitchen; and a vaulted main suite with arched windows.

Home.

Courtesy image

The landscaped half-acre lot, in the Escondido Golf and Lake Club, includes covered patios and a portico, lawns, and mature trees. $2,600,000. Jodi Bostic, Horseshoe Bay Resort Realty, (512) 751-0255.

San Diego

Home.

Courtesy image

When architect Mark Lee Christopher created this three-level, six-bedroom home in Pacific Beach, he took inspiration from the lot's original 1927 Spanish bungalow. The house features Spanish and geometric tiling and Spanish-inspired wall art; rooms include a chef's kitchen with butler's pantry opening to a dining room with crown chandelier, and a vaulted basement with media room, performance stage, and mermaid window into the pool.

Home.

Courtesy image

Outside are multiple terraces and a patio with a kitchen, fireplace, and pool; Mission Bay is in walking distance. $4,295,000. Patrick Cairncross, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CA Properties, (858) 922-4884.

Tucson

Home.

Courtesy image

Villa Esperero, in Rattlesnake Canyon Estates, combines Spanish and Pueblo influences. The five-bedroom house, built in 2000, has mesquite floors, arched doors, plaster-finish walls, wood beams and built-ins, multiple balconies, six stone fireplaces, and a 25-foot-high great room with a wall of windows overlooking valley, canyons, and red mountains.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 49-acre property includes landscaped grounds with flagstone patios, desert-garden beds, and an infinity pool; downtown Tucson is 40 minutes away. $4,900,000. Judy Smedes and Kate Herk, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (520) 360-6600.

Miami

Home.

Courtesy image

Built in 1926, this Old Spanish home in Coral Gables has been thoroughly updated while preserving much original character. The two-bedroom main house includes a foyer with tiled floor, textured walls, and arched doorways leading to a screened porch, and a vaulted living room with wood floors and a Spanish-style fireplace.

Home.

Courtesy image

The lot features mature tropical plantings, flagstone paths, front and backyard lawns, entertaining deck, and a studio cottage with its own kitchen and bath. $865,000. Iliana Abella, Compass Florida, (305) 505-0488.

Gadsden, Alabama

Home.

Courtesy image

This 1929 three-bedroom Spanish Revival retains original details inside and out. The exterior features a domed tower, stucco walls, clay-tiled roof, and wrought-iron balconets; the interior has hardwood floors, arch-top windows, a curved stone and wrought-iron staircase, and a great room with wood-clad ceilings, arched French doors, and contoured-plaster fireplace.

Home.

Courtesy image

On the 0.81-acre property are mature evergreens and other trees, flowering shrubs, lawns, wide paths, and a tiled porch. $419,900. Wesley H. Sutton, Corporate South Realty Inc., (256) 504-7665.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Recommended

The Week contest: Killer whale
A paleontologist.
Feature

The Week contest: Killer whale

The case against gas stoves
A stove.
Picture of Ryan CooperRyan Cooper

The case against gas stoves

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announce engagement
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
#EngageBritney

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announce engagement

The trendy philosopher who just won $1 million
Peter Singer.
Picture of Damon LinkerDamon Linker

The trendy philosopher who just won $1 million

Most Popular

Did Theranos Lose Afghanistan?
Elizabeth Holmes and James Mattis.
Samuel Goldman

Did Theranos Lose Afghanistan?

How Newsom ran away with the recall
Gavin Newsom.
Picture of David FarisDavid Faris

How Newsom ran away with the recall

Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer hoping 'not to get canceled'
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
'what have I done in the last three months'

Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer hoping 'not to get canceled'