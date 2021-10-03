6 homes built in the 1980s

Sorrento, Maine

Loon Call was built in 1989 on a spruce-clad granite hillside on Treasure Island. The three-bedroom house has a chef's kitchen; a great room with dining area and balcony; a primary suite with private deck, walk-in closet, and spa bathroom; two guest bedrooms with shared deck; and a glass-walled tower with ocean and island views.

The lot includes 465 feet of Flanders Bay waterfront; town amenities and Acadia National Park are minutes away. $888,500. Jamie O'Keefe, LandVest/Christie's International Real Estate, (207) 299-8732.

Santa Fe

This 1981 regionally inspired home looks out on the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez Mountains. The five-bedroom house features exposed-beam ceilings, multiple fireplaces, tile and hardwood floors, painted tiles, and carved-wood details.

The 20-acre property has courtyards, patios, a spa, a two-bedroom guesthouse, an art studio, and a barn converted into a workshop; the community offers tennis, allows horses, and is 20 minutes from the Plaza. $2,195,000. Britt Klein and Marion Skubi, Sotheby's International Realty – Santa Fe Brokerage, (505) 988-2533.

San Anselmo, California

Set on a hill above the Mount Tamalpais Water-shed, this 1988 home offers city, mountain, and water views from wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows. The five-bedroom house also has high ceilings, decorative moldings, a step-down living room with fireplace, a dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a wet bar, two laundry rooms, a principal suite with fireplace and walk-in closet, and a wraparound porch with kitchenette.

The 1.65-acre wooded lot includes a split-level brick patio with a grill, sink, bar, and fireplace. $3,495,000. Aviva Kamler, Sotheby's International Realty – San Francisco, (415) 717-1056.

Portland, Oregon

This three-bedroom contemporary home was built in 1988. The house features large windows, skylights, French doors, inlaid hardwood floors, and coffered ceilings, and includes a chef's kitchen; a main bedroom with fireplace, walk-in closet, and bathroom with soaking tub; a separate live-and-work space with kitchenette; and a tiled deck.

The property sits on a hill in Kings Heights overlooking the city and the mountains, minutes away from hiking trails and the Alphabet District. $1,525,000. Libby Murphy Benz, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 706-2385.

Livingston, New Jersey

Perched on the highest point in Livingston, this 1981 custom-built five-bedroom home offers miles of views from three large decks, one with a firepit. The open-plan house features a living room with cathedral ceiling and wall-to-wall windows; a master suite with sitting room, stacked-stone fireplace, and jacuzzi; an oak-paneled library with fireplace; and a game room sharing a double-sided brick fireplace with a gym.

The park-like lot ringed by mature trees is landscaped with lawns, stone walls, plantings, and a koi pond. $1,875,000. Jamie Silverman, Coldwell Banker Realty, (973) 632-9913.

Smyrna, Georgia

Light pours into this 1980 split-level three-bedroom from floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights. The house features a fireplace and ceiling fans as well as central heat and air; carpeted and wood floors; a living room with vaulted ceiling and exposed beams; and an eat-in kitchen with a bay window opening to a large deck.

The wooded lot, in the Cedar Cliffs community, is a short drive from the interstate and Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. $485,000. Stephanie Kensinger, Wynd Realty, (678) 858-0063.

