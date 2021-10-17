6 single-story homes

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

High ceilings and large windows light this four-bedroom Mediterranean in the Old Palm Golf Club community. The newly renovated open-plan house has a chef's kitchen and a living room with walnut-clad fireplace and patio views.

The property includes mature palms, brick walks and patio, pool, spa, pergola, and garage; ownership confers option to join the golf club. $2,599,000. Debra Dytrych, William Raveis Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (561) 373-4758.

Greenville, Alabama

Pine Top, on one of the county's highest points, was designed for panoramic views. The four-bedroom house features cypress floors, exposed-beam ceilings, a sunroom, a covered porch, and a living room and study with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The 28-acre property has white oak and old-growth pine, a creek attracting deer and wild turkey, 8 landscaped acres surrounding the house, fruit trees, and vegetable gardens. $850,000. Tim James Jr., Jon Kohler & Assocs., (334) 652-4517.

Santa Fe

This three-bedroom 2019 home was designed by Hoopes & Assocs. The open layout integrates indoor and outdoor spaces, with stacked sliding doors, bedrooms with private portals, and mountain and golf-course views; details include a Sonos sound system and Hunter Douglas remote blinds.

The 1.2-acre lot features an outdoor kitchen with grill and pizza oven, a pebble garden with sculpture, and a one-bedroom casita. $2,975,000. Shelley Blyth, Sotheby's International Realty–Santa Fe, (505) 516-6019.

Los Angeles

The layout of this mid-century home features three separate bedroom suites and three flexible bonus rooms. The house has tile and stone floors, three fireplaces, French windows and doors, and an updated kitchen and bathrooms.

The gated property includes a circular driveway, garden landscaping, and a backyard swimming pool with spa and waterfall, outdoor bar, and stage; Los Feliz Village, tennis courts, golf, and Griffith Park are all nearby. $3,295,000. Jeffrey Young, Sotheby's International Realty–Los Feliz, (213) 819-9630.

Charleston, South Carolina

Built in 1955, this open-plan home includes multiple living spaces for entertaining. The three-bedroom house has a renovated kitchen, a dining room, a sunroom, and a living room with brick fireplace and exposed-beam ceiling.

The lakefront property, 2 miles from downtown Charleston and with access to the Ashley River, features front and back yards landscaped with mature oaks, an expansive lawn, a brick patio with gas grill hookup, a firepit, storage buildings, and water views. $935,000. Jane Dowd, William Means Real Estate, (843) 224-2788.

Scottsville, New York

This three-bedroom home once belonged to businessman and conservationist Robert Wehle. The house features pegged oak and walnut floors, three fireplaces, wood-burning stove, built-in cabinets, cedar linen closet, Adirondack great room with trussed beamed ceiling, updated kitchen with butler's pantry, and wood-paneled den.

The grounds include a large greenhouse, koi pond with waterfall, lotus sculpture pond, and garden with specimen shrubs, perennials, and mature trees. $499,900. James Blaine, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, (585) 794-8991.

