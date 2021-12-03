Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Property dogs

A rich dog.

iridi/iStock

byThe Week Staff
December 3, 2021

This week's question: A Miami mansion has been put on the market for $31 million by its owner, a German shepherd named Gunther VI. The dog is the beneficiary of a $500 million trust bequeathed in 1992 to Gunther's great-grandfather by his late owner, a German countess. Please come up with a name for a real estate firm that caters to wealthy pooches.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Property dogs" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Dec. 7. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 17 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Dec. 10. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

 The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

