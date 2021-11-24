Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Santa shortage

An empty chair.

chameleonseye/iStock

byThe Week Staff
November 24, 2021

This week's question: The tight labor market and concerns over Covid have created a shortage of Santas, leaving malls and other businesses scrambling to find bearded men in red suits, who can charge up to $200 an hour. In seven words or fewer, please come with the title of an economic study about the disruptions in the Santa market.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: No views

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Santa shortage" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 30. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 10 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Dec. 3. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

