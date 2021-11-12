The Week contest: Dog show

This week's question: DogTV, a newly launched TV network in the U.K., will feature programming designed to soothe four-legged viewers suffering from separation anxiety and stress when their humans are not home. Please come up with a title for a primetime show, intended to both relax and entertain the canine audience, that might air on the network.

