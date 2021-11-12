Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Dog show

A dog watching TV.

Patryk_Kosmider/iStock

byThe Week Staff
November 12, 2021

This week's question: DogTV, a newly launched TV network in the U.K., will feature programming designed to soothe four-legged viewers suffering from separation anxiety and stress when their humans are not home. Please come up with a title for a primetime show, intended to both relax and entertain the canine audience, that might air on the network.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Viking travel

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Dog show" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 16. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 26 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 19. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week. 

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

