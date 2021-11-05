Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Viking travel

Vikings.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
November 5, 2021

This week's question: Archeologists have pinpointed the first landing of Vikings in North America: 1021 A.D. If a Viking explorer had written a travelogue about his trip to  America 1,000 years ago, what should it have been titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Sleepy bus

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Viking travel" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 9. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 19 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 12. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

