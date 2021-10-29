Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Sleepy bus

Asleep on a bus.

wundervisuals/iStock

byThe Week Staff
October 29, 2021

This week's question:  A Hong Kong bus company is selling tickets to a five-hour ride to nowhere designed to appeal to sleep-deprived people who are lulled into slumber on long rides. If a bus company were to launch a similar sleeping service in the U.S., what catchy name should it give the soporific business?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Sleepy bus" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 2. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 12 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 5. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

