The Week contest: No gas

Wine and cheese.

byThe Week Staff
October 22, 2021

This week's question: Prince Charles has revealed that he uses white wine and cheese by-products as fuel for his vintage Aston Martin, saying the sports car "runs better and is more powerful" than when it used gasoline. If an automaker were to start selling a car powered by cheese and wine, what name should it give this alternative-fuel vehicle?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "No gas" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 26. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 5 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Oct. 29. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

