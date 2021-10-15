Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Feature

The Week contest: Mob phone

A phone.

Phoenixns/iStock

byThe Week Staff
October 15, 2021

This week's question: Old-school mafiosi are complaining that young mobsters are "soft" and issue threats and conduct other business by texting. "Everything is on the phones with them," said a former member of the Colombo crime family. If Hollywood were to make a movie about a crime clan riven by intergenerational tensions over smartphone use, what should it be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Blank art

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Mob phone" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 19. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 29 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Oct. 22. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

  • Magazine

Recommended

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: October 22, 2021
crossword
Feature

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: October 22, 2021

Puzzles: Interactive Crossword - Issue: October 22, 2021
Puzzle.
Puzzles

Puzzles: Interactive Crossword - Issue: October 22, 2021

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: October 15, 2021
crossword
Puzzles

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: October 15, 2021

Puzzles: Interactive Crossword - Issue: October 15, 2021
Puzzle.
Puzzles

Puzzles: Interactive Crossword - Issue: October 15, 2021

Most Popular

Madonna makes Jimmy Fallon sweat, remove coat in 'disturbed' interview
Jimmy Fallon and Madonna
'Life is not just about interviewing kitties'

Madonna makes Jimmy Fallon sweat, remove coat in 'disturbed' interview

Biden's plan to snoop in your bank account
President Biden.
Picture of Damon LinkerDamon Linker

Biden's plan to snoop in your bank account

Democrats have a race problem. It's not what they think.
President Biden.
Samuel Goldman

Democrats have a race problem. It's not what they think.