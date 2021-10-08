Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Blank art

A blank canvas.

Maxiphoto/iStock

The Week Staff
October 8, 2021

This week's question: A Danish artist who was given $83,000 by a museum to use in an artwork pocketed the cash and submitted two blank canvases titled Take the Money and Run. "The breach of contract is part of the work,'' explained artist Jens Haaning. If a museum were to put on a show of blank canvases by modern artists, what title could it give the exhibition?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Fish surgery

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Blank art" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 12. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 22 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Oct. 15. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

