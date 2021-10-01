Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Fish surgery

A fish doctor.

The Week Staff
October 1, 2021

This week's question: A devoted British pet owner sprang for a $400 surgical procedure to remove a growth from the mouth of Bluebell — a 17-year-old goldfish — that required special fish anesthesia and a team to keep her wet on the operating table. If a TV network were to make a medical drama about the exploits of a team of fish surgeons, what should the series be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Fish surgery" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 5. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 15 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Oct. 8. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

