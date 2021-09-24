Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Loo for moo

A cow.

Clara Bastian/iStock

byThe Week Staff
September 24, 2021

This week's question: German scientists have successfully toilet trained cows to urinate in a special pan. When bovine pee mixes with feces in fields and cowsheds it unleashes ammonia, which can contribute to acid rain and tainted water. If the scientists were to start selling their cow potty to farmers, what catchy name should they give the product?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Loo for moo" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 28. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 8 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Oct. 1. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

