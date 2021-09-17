Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Killer whale

A paleontologist.

Евгений Харитонов/iStock

byThe Week Staff
September 17, 2021

This week's question: Paleontologists have uncovered the 43-million-year-old remains of a ferocious and previously unknown species of whale they're calling "the god of death.'' It had four legs, razor sharp teeth, and could chase prey on both land and sea. If Hollywood were to make a movie about this creature terrorizing a summer resort area, what title should it give the film?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Killer whale" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 21. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 1 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Sept. 24. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week. 

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

